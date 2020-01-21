Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $2.15 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,154.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,186.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,140.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $803.28 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

