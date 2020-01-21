Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after buying an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 114,220 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 583.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

