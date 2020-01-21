Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242,164 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.46.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.