Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 4,105 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.