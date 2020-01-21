Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,067,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after buying an additional 155,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,719,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,298,000 after buying an additional 96,021 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,090,000 after buying an additional 381,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

