Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,004 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in FMC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FMC Corp has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. FMC’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

