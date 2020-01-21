Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,140 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $113.70 and a 1-year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.