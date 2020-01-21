Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,484 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

