Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 16,564 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

