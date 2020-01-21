Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 19,660 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $135,154.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

