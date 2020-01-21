Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 20,353 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,353 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 811.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

