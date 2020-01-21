Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 2,038 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 38,658.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after purchasing an additional 929,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 379.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 370.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,316,000 after buying an additional 89,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 291.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 77,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $158.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

