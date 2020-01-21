Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 21,930 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

