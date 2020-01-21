Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 232,436 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,436 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

