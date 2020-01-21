Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 267,281 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267,281 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 118,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

