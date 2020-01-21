Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 29,632 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,632 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.