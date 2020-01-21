Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 312 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.82.

Shares of GWW opened at $340.15 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.