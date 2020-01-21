Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 49,680 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,680 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

PHM opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

