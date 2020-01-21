Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 62,153 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,153 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 63,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.