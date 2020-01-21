Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 90,053 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 90,053 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,796 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

BBY opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

