Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.24.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

