Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $285.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $196.29 and a one year high of $294.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

