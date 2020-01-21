Comparing HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & DouYu International (NYSE:DOYU)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $678.27 million 6.59 -$281.83 million $0.10 204.80 DouYu International $544.52 million 5.12 -$130.57 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 5.50% 5.88% 4.59% DouYu International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HUYA and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 0 10 0 3.00 DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than DouYu International.

Summary

HUYA beats DouYu International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

