ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $37,942.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, Huobi and UEX. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007532 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,919,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Huobi and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

