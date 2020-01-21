Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $711,806.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

