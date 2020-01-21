Contrasting FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) & HomeFed (NASDAQ:HOFD)

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of FRP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HomeFed and FRP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomeFed and FRP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A FRP $22.02 million 22.52 $124.47 million N/A N/A

FRP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeFed.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% FRP 61.11% 1.79% 1.33%

Volatility and Risk

HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRP beats HomeFed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

