Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.94 on Tuesday, hitting $311.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,264. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

