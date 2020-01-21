Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.