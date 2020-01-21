Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.26. 3,579,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,264. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

