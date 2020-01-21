CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One CoTrader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $365,564.00 and $62,106.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.05519951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033710 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00127700 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

