Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TDOC. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 163.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,103,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Teladoc Health by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,295,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,973,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8,826.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,606,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 1,588,538 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

