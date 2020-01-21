Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Crane stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crane by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

