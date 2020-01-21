Cream Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Cream has a total market capitalization of $30,374.00 and $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.01261686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00054507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00222163 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00073012 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001950 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.