Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Credicorp worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $184,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,586,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Credicorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,737,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,669,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Credicorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,119,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,300,000 after purchasing an additional 111,974 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Credicorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,336,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Credicorp stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,035. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $199.83 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.21.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

