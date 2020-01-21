CREDIT Market Capitalization Tops $192,221.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $192,221.00 and approximately $44,069.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00051950 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

