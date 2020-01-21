Creditbit Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,332.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Creditbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a market cap of $10,332.00 and $57.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditbit alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.