Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Criteo by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 886,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 528.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 369,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,340,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after buying an additional 264,952 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $898.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.67. Criteo has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

