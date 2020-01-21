Critical Analysis: CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) versus Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Airbus 5.16% 40.52% 3.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR $410.30 million 3.73 -$1.14 billion ($3.45) -1.51 Airbus $74.86 billion 1.59 $3.61 billion $1.15 33.16

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR 1 3 2 0 2.17 Airbus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland. Cairn Energy PLC was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and offers helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft; and offers unmanned aerial systems and their associated services. It also provides civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.