Cross Research Downgrades Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Sell

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVT. SunTrust Banks cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

AVT traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. Avnet has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerstein Fisher bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,000. ID Management A grew its position in Avnet by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. ID Management A now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management grew its position in Avnet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 19,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management now owns 98,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

