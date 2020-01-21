CrowdWiz (WIZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $89.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $16,878.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007554 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.