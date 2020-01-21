CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Trading Up 339.9% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $62,774.00 and $3,694.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 339.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace's official website is cryptoads.exchange. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

