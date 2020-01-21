CryptoFranc Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00012011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitfinex and CoinExchange. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and $885.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.05464366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033657 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

