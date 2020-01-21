Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $1,589.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.28 or 0.05478875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026805 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127727 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,360 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

