CV Sciences (CVSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS: CVSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – CV Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

1/8/2020 – CV Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

1/3/2020 – CV Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CVSI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 2,074,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,945. The company has a market cap of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -0.79. CV Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that CV Sciences Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joerg Grasser acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

