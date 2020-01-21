CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CVSI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,945. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -0.79.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joerg Grasser acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

