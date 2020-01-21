CWH Capital Management Inc. Buys 584 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $23,288,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,245,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.63 and a 200-day moving average of $241.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

