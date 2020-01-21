CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 683.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

