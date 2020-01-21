D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of D. R. Horton worth $22,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,045. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

