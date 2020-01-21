DA Davidson Comments on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

PBCT opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $3,797,033.24. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $17,994,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,607,000 after purchasing an additional 466,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,769,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 408,226 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

