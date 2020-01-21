Dai Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, YoBit, OasisDEX and Radar Relay. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.03615887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, DDEX, AirSwap and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

